Regis Healthcare Expands with Acquisition of Rockpool Aged Care

Regis Healthcare Ltd. ( (AU:REG) ) has provided an update.

Regis Healthcare Ltd. has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Rockpool RAC Holdings Pty Ltd, which includes four premium residential aged care homes in South-East Queensland, totaling 600 beds. The acquisition, valued at approximately $135 million, is expected to be earnings accretive by FY26 and will be funded through existing net cash, with the transaction anticipated to complete by 1 September 2025.

More about Regis Healthcare Ltd.

Regis Healthcare Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing residential aged care services. The company manages a network of aged care facilities, offering premium care and accommodation to elderly residents.

Average Trading Volume: 698,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.24B

