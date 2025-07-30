Regional Management Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Regional Management Corp. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with a net income of $10.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.03, marking a 20% increase year-over-year. The company achieved record originations and revenue, improved credit performance, and maintained a healthy portfolio with a 10.5% growth. Strategic investments in new branches and innovation, along with a focus on auto-secured and small loan portfolios, have positioned the company for sustained growth and value creation.

The most recent analyst rating on (RM) stock is a Hold with a $33.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Regional Management stock, see the RM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RM is a Outperform.

Regional Management’s strong financial performance and undervaluation are significant positives, supported by a bullish technical trend. However, potential overbought conditions and economic uncertainties present risks. The company’s optimistic growth outlook and strategic initiatives provide a balanced view.

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company that offers installment loan products, focusing on providing easy-to-understand financial solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 47,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $314.9M

