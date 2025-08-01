Regeneron’s Promising Phase 3 Trial for Follicular Lymphoma: A Potential Game Changer?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Phase 3, Open-Label, Randomized Study to Compare the Efficacy and Safety of Odronextamab (REGN1979), an Anti-CD20x Anti-CD3 Bispecific Antibody, Combined With Chemotherapy Versus Rituximab Combined With Chemotherapy in Previously Untreated Participants With Follicular Lymphoma (OLYMPIA-2)’. The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of odronextamab combined with chemotherapy compared to the current standard treatment of rituximab with chemotherapy in patients with follicular lymphoma.

The intervention being tested is odronextamab, an experimental drug administered via intravenous infusion. It is being tested in combination with chemotherapy drugs such as cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone, with the goal of improving treatment outcomes for follicular lymphoma.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It consists of three parts: Part 1A (non-randomized), Part 1B, and Part 2 (randomized-controlled), to determine the optimal dose and evaluate the efficacy of the treatment.

The study began on November 14, 2023, with the primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Regeneron’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance if results show odronextamab’s superiority over rituximab. This could also influence investor sentiment positively, given the competitive landscape in the treatment of follicular lymphoma.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

