Regeneron’s Promising Phase 3 Trial for Follicular Lymphoma: A Potential Game-Changer?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Phase 3, Open-Label, Randomized Study to Compare the Efficacy and Safety of Odronextamab (REGN1979), an Anti-CD20x Anti-CD3 Bispecific Antibody, Combined With Chemotherapy Versus Rituximab Combined With Chemotherapy in Previously Untreated Participants With Follicular Lymphoma (OLYMPIA-2).’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of odronextamab combined with chemotherapy compared to the current standard treatment, rituximab with chemotherapy, for patients with follicular lymphoma.

The intervention being tested is odronextamab, an experimental drug administered intravenously, combined with chemotherapy drugs such as cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone. The purpose is to determine its safety, tolerability, and optimal dosing schedule.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It includes three parts, with Part 1A and 1B focusing on dose optimization and Part 2 comparing the efficacy of odronextamab with the standard treatment.

The study began on November 14, 2023, with an estimated completion date in mid-2025. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

This study could significantly impact Regeneron’s market position by introducing a potentially superior treatment for follicular lymphoma. Positive results may boost investor confidence and influence stock performance, especially in comparison to competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

