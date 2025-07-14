Regeneron’s Promising Phase 3 Study Targets Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a significant clinical study titled A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Masked, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Study of the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Subcutaneously Administered Pozelimab in Combination With Cemdisiran or Cemdisiran Alone in Participants With Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration. The study aims to evaluate the progression rate of geographic atrophy in patients treated with pozelimab and cemdisiran, either in combination or alone, compared to a placebo. This research is crucial as geographic atrophy is a severe stage of age-related macular degeneration, impacting central vision.

The study is testing two experimental drugs: pozelimab and cemdisiran, both administered via subcutaneous injection. Pozelimab is being tested in combination with cemdisiran, as well as cemdisiran alone, to assess their effectiveness in slowing the progression of geographic atrophy.

This Phase 3 study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different treatment groups in a parallel model. The study employs quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all unaware of the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on October 30, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating potential results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Regeneron’s stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if the results demonstrate a breakthrough in treating geographic atrophy. The study’s progress is being closely watched by industry competitors and investors, given the potential market implications.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

