Regeneron’s Phase 3 Trial: A New Hope for Lymphoma Treatment?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled A Phase 3, Open Label, Randomized Study to Compare the Efficacy and Safety of Odronextamab (REGN1979), an Anti-CD20 x Anti-CD3 Bispecific Antibody, in Combination With Lenalidomide Versus Rituximab in Combination With Lenalidomide Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory Participants With Follicular Lymphoma and Marginal Zone Lymphoma (OLYMPIA-5). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of odronextamab combined with lenalidomide compared to the standard treatment of rituximab with lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma.

The intervention being tested is odronextamab, an experimental drug administered via intravenous infusion, combined with lenalidomide, taken orally. This combination is being compared to rituximab, administered either intravenously or subcutaneously, with lenalidomide.

The study is designed as an interventional, randomized, parallel assignment with no masking, primarily focused on treatment. It consists of two parts: a safety run-in phase to determine the appropriate dose, followed by a randomized controlled phase to compare efficacy.

The study began on December 28, 2023, with a primary completion date yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on July 9, 2025, indicating the study is actively recruiting participants.

This clinical update could influence Regeneron’s stock performance positively if the results demonstrate a significant improvement over existing treatments. Investors should watch for further developments, as successful outcomes could enhance Regeneron’s competitive position in the oncology market.

The study is ongoing, and more details can be found on the ClinicalTrials portal.

