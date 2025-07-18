Regeneron’s Phase 3 Study on REGN7508: A Potential Game-Changer in VTE Prevention

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Open-Label, Sponsor-Blinded, Study to Evaluate REGN7508, A Factor XI Monoclonal Antibody, Versus Apixaban and Enoxaparin for Prophylaxis of Venous Thromboembolism After Elective Total Knee Arthroplasty (ROXI-APEX)’. The study aims to assess the effectiveness of REGN7508 in preventing venous thromboembolism (VTE) in adults undergoing total knee replacement surgery, while also evaluating potential side effects and the body’s immune response to the drug.

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing REGN7508, a Factor XI monoclonal antibody, against standard treatments Apixaban and Enoxaparin. REGN7508 is designed to prevent VTE post-surgery, with the study also exploring its safety and pharmacokinetics.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It is sponsor-blinded and employs double masking for investigators and outcomes assessors. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to compare the efficacy of REGN7508 with existing anticoagulants.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 25, 2025, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: The success of REGN7508 could significantly impact Regeneron’s stock performance, potentially enhancing investor confidence. As the study progresses, it could position Regeneron as a leader in post-surgical VTE prevention, influencing market dynamics and competitive strategies within the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

