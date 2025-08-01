Regeneron’s New Study on MASH: A Potential Game-Changer?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Study of siRNA Gene Silencing for the Treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) in Participants With Genetic Risk Factors.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of a new drug, ALN-HSD, in reducing liver scarring in patients with MASH, a severe liver condition linked to genetic factors.

The intervention being tested is ALN-HSD, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection. It is designed to improve liver function and reduce inflammation associated with MASH.

This Phase 2 study is interventional, with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on February 9, 2023, and the latest update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and assessing its timeline.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Regeneron’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s position in the competitive pharmaceutical market, especially in the treatment of liver diseases.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue