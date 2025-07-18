Regeneron’s New Study on Anticoagulant Alternatives: A Potential Game Changer?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals recently completed a clinical study titled A Parallel Group Study in Healthy Participants to Quantitate Increases in Subclinical Gastrointestinal Blood Loss Following Administration of Aspirin Alone or in Combination With Rivaroxaban or Factor XI Inhibitors (REGN9933 or REGN7508). The study aimed to assess whether the experimental drugs REGN9933 and REGN7508, when combined with aspirin, result in less minor intestinal bleeding compared to the standard treatment of rivaroxaban with aspirin. This research is significant as it explores potential safer alternatives for managing blood loss in patients requiring anticoagulation therapy.

The study tested four interventions: aspirin alone, aspirin with REGN9933, aspirin with REGN7508, and aspirin with rivaroxaban. REGN9933 and REGN7508 are experimental drugs administered intravenously, while aspirin and rivaroxaban are standard oral treatments. The goal was to evaluate their effects on gastrointestinal blood loss and other factors like side effects and antibody production.

This Phase 1 interventional study was randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants were randomly allocated to one of the four groups to compare the effects of the different drug combinations.

The study began on September 30, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates aligning with the last update on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and finalization of data collection and analysis, impacting the study’s relevance and timeliness.

The completion of this study could influence Regeneron’s stock performance positively if the results demonstrate a significant advantage of their experimental drugs over existing treatments. Investors might view this as a competitive edge in the pharmaceutical industry, potentially affecting market dynamics, especially in the anticoagulant segment.

