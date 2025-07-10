Regeneron’s Latest Melanoma Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Study of Fixed Dose Combinations of Fianlimab and Cemiplimab Versus Relatlimab and Nivolumab in Participants With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the experimental drugs fianlimab and cemiplimab in treating advanced melanoma, compared to the existing treatment combination of relatlimab and nivolumab, known as Opdualag™.

The study tests two drug combinations: fianlimab with cemiplimab, and relatlimab with nivolumab. Both are administered intravenously, with the former given every three weeks and the latter every four weeks. The goal is to determine which combination is more effective and safer for melanoma patients.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It is designed to provide clear comparative data on the two drug combinations.

The study began on September 9, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 9, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

For investors, this study could significantly impact Regeneron’s market position, particularly if the fianlimab and cemiplimab combination proves more effective. Success could enhance Regeneron’s competitive edge in the melanoma treatment market, potentially boosting stock performance and investor confidence.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

