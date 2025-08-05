Regeneron’s Latest Clinical Study: A New Hope for Advanced NSCLC Treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is involved in a Phase 1b/2 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1b/2, Multicenter, Open-label Platform Study of Select Immunotherapy Combinations in Adult Participants With Previously Untreated Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) With High PD-L1 Expression.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the anti-PD1 antibody, cemiplimab, in combination with other antibodies in treating advanced NSCLC with high PD-L1 expression.

The study tests combinations of cemiplimab with S095018 (anti-TIM3 antibody), S095024 (anti-CD73 antibody), and S095029 (anti-NKG2A antibody). These interventions are designed to enhance the immune response against cancer cells.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It includes a safety lead-in phase to determine the recommended dose for expansion and a randomized dose expansion phase to assess efficacy.

The study began on August 7, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

The study’s progress could significantly impact Regeneron’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company competitively in the oncology market. The involvement of other industry players like Servier Bio-Innovation LLC indicates a collaborative effort to advance cancer treatment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue