Regeneron’s Gene-Silencing Approach to Combat Liver Disease: A Clinical Study Update

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Study of siRNA Gene Silencing for the Treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) in Participants With Genetic Risk Factors.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of a gene-silencing drug, ALN-HSD, in reducing liver scarring in patients with MASH, a serious liver condition that can lead to cirrhosis and liver failure.

The intervention being tested is ALN-HSD, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection. It is designed to improve liver function and reduce inflammation associated with MASH by silencing specific genes involved in the disease process.

The study employs a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design with a parallel intervention model. Participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocation, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on February 9, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025, indicating ongoing progress. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated milestones.

This clinical update could influence Regeneron’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative treatments in the liver disease market. Positive results could enhance investor confidence and position Regeneron favorably against competitors in the gene-silencing space.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

