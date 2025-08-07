Regeneron’s Cemiplimab Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Skin Cancer Treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 1 study titled ‘A Phase 1 Study of Pre-Operative Cemiplimab (REGN2810), Administered Intralesionally, for Patients With Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC) or Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC)’. The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of cemiplimab, an experimental drug, in patients with CSCC or BCC. This research is significant as it explores potential new treatments for these skin cancers.

The intervention being tested is cemiplimab, administered intralesionally. This drug is intended to assess its safety profile and its effect on tumors, as well as to monitor the drug’s concentration in the blood over time.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group model. It is not randomized and involves sequential enrollment of different cohorts. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment.

The study began on April 11, 2019, and the last update was submitted on August 6, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and the latest developments.

This update from Regeneron could positively influence the company’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance their competitive position in the oncology market. Investors should monitor the study’s outcomes closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

