Regeneron’s bbT369 Study Termination: Implications for Investors

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has been conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1/2 Study of bbT369, a Dual Targeting CAR T Cell Drug Product With a Gene Edit, in Relapsed and/or Refractory B Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL).’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of bbT369, a novel CAR T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell NHL, a significant area of unmet medical need.

The intervention being tested is bbT369, a genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy. It targets specific proteins on cancer cells, aiming to improve treatment outcomes for patients with this challenging condition.

This study is designed as a non-randomized, open-label, single-group trial focusing on treatment. It is a first-in-human study, meaning it is the initial phase of testing in humans to assess safety and efficacy.

The study began on December 11, 2021, and was last updated on October 17, 2025. However, the study has been terminated, which is a critical update for stakeholders.

The termination of this study could impact Regeneron’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as it suggests potential challenges in the development of bbT369. Investors should consider this update in the context of Regeneron’s broader pipeline and the competitive landscape in cancer immunotherapy.

The study is currently terminated, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

