Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( (REGN) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presented to its investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases, with a focus on eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company is known for its innovative approach to drug development, utilizing proprietary technologies to create life-transforming treatments.

In its second quarter of 2025, Regeneron reported a 4% increase in revenues, reaching $3.68 billion. The company saw significant growth in the sales of its products, particularly Dupixent and EYLEA HD, and received multiple FDA approvals for new treatments and indications. The company’s financial performance was marked by a 12% increase in non-GAAP earnings per share.

Key highlights from the quarter include a 22% increase in global net sales of Dupixent, a 29% rise in U.S. net sales of EYLEA HD, and the FDA’s approval of Lynozyfic for multiple myeloma. Additionally, the company announced progress in its oncology portfolio and reported positive data from its clinical trials, indicating a strong pipeline of potential future products.

Regeneron’s management expressed confidence in the company’s long-term growth potential, citing its diverse pipeline and ongoing investments in U.S. manufacturing and business development. The company also emphasized its commitment to returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Looking ahead, Regeneron remains focused on advancing its clinical programs and achieving regulatory milestones, with expectations for continued growth driven by its innovative product offerings and strategic initiatives.

