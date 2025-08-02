Regeneron Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ recent earnings call reflected a balanced sentiment, highlighting both achievements and challenges. The company reported strong sales growth for Dupixent and Libtayo, alongside promising pipeline advancements. However, hurdles such as a decline in EYLEA sales and regulatory delays due to FDA inspections were also discussed.

Strong Dupixent Sales Growth

Dupixent continues to demonstrate robust performance with global net product sales reaching $4.3 billion, marking a 21% increase on a constant currency basis compared to the second quarter of 2024. The drug maintains its leadership in new-to-brand prescription share and total prescription share across all approved locations.

Libtayo Market Leadership

Libtayo’s global net product sales grew by 25% on a constant currency basis from the previous year, now annualizing at $1.5 billion. It remains the leading immunotherapy for advanced non-melanoma skin cancers, reinforcing its strong market position.

EYLEA HD Performance

EYLEA HD achieved a record U.S. net product sales of $393 million, driven by increased physician unit demand, showcasing its growing acceptance and utilization in the market.

Pipeline Advancements

Regeneron is heavily investing in research and development, with around 45 product candidates in various clinical stages. The company anticipates several Phase III data releases in the coming months, underscoring its commitment to innovation.

Financial Strength

The company reported generating $1.7 billion in free cash flow for the first half of 2025, ending the quarter with $17.5 billion in cash and marketable securities, highlighting its solid financial footing.

EYLEA Sales Decline

Despite the success of EYLEA HD, EYLEA’s U.S. net product sales fell by 39% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, attributed to competitive pressures and pricing challenges.

FDA Inspection Delays

Regulatory applications for EYLEA HD enhancements are facing delays due to FDA observations at the Catalent Indiana LLC site, impacting timelines and resulting in a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for odronextamab.

Challenges with Itepekimab

Itepekimab, evaluated for COPD, met the primary endpoint in only one of two replicate studies, indicating the need for further evaluation and development.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Regeneron provided optimistic guidance, with expectations for continued growth driven by strategic shifts to EYLEA HD and product enhancements. Despite FDA-related delays, the company remains focused on its robust pipeline, anticipating pivotal data releases in several therapeutic areas. Financially, Regeneron plans to continue investing in R&D and manufacturing, while also returning capital to shareholders.

In summary, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings call presented a mixed outlook with strong sales growth for key products and promising R&D progress, tempered by challenges in EYLEA sales and regulatory hurdles. The company remains committed to innovation and strategic growth, aiming to overcome current obstacles and capitalize on future opportunities.

