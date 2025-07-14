Regeneron and Sanofi’s Study on Dupilumab: A Potential Game-Changer for Asthma Treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)), Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi are conducting a study titled A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Study Assessing the Long-term Effect of Dupilumab on Prevention of Lung Function Decline in Patients With Uncontrolled Moderate to Severe Asthma. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of Dupilumab in preventing or slowing lung function decline in adults with uncontrolled moderate to severe asthma.

The study tests Dupilumab, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection every two weeks, against a placebo. Dupilumab is designed to treat asthma by improving lung function and reducing symptoms.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment and quadruple masking, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on the long-term effects of Dupilumab.

The study began on December 16, 2021, with primary completion expected in three years, followed by a 12-week follow-up. The last update was submitted on July 11, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

The study’s outcome could significantly impact Regeneron and Sanofi’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance Dupilumab’s market position in asthma treatment. Investors should watch for updates, as successful trials could influence market dynamics and competitor strategies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

