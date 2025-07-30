Regeneron and Sanofi’s Real-World Asthma Study: A Potential Game Changer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)), Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi are conducting a study titled ‘PRospEctiVe charactErization of Asthma Patients Treated With DupilumAb in reaL World Setting.’ The study aims to understand the characteristics of asthma patients treated with Dupixent, focusing on their medical history, treatment patterns, and effectiveness of the drug in real-world settings. This research holds significance for improving asthma treatment strategies and patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested is Dupilumab, a drug administered subcutaneously, designed to treat asthma by improving lung function and controlling exacerbations. It is intended to provide insights into its real-world application and effectiveness.

The study is observational, following a cohort of patients prospectively over 36 months. It does not involve allocation or masking, focusing instead on real-world data collection to assess Dupixent’s impact on asthma management.

Key dates for the study include its start on November 2, 2020, with the last update submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

The market implications of this study update could be significant for Regeneron and Sanofi, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if Dupixent proves effective in real-world settings. This could also impact competitors in the asthma treatment market, highlighting the importance of innovative therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue