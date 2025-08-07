Regeneron and Sanofi’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Dupilumab for LSC

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)), Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi are conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel-group Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Dupilumab for the Treatment of Pruritus of Lichen Simplex Chronicus (LSC) in Adults.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of Dupilumab injections in reducing pruritus in adults with LSC, compared to a placebo. This research is significant as it explores a potential new treatment for a condition that currently has limited options.

The study is testing Dupilumab, a subcutaneous injection, against a placebo. Dupilumab is designed to alleviate symptoms of pruritus in LSC patients, potentially offering a new therapeutic avenue for those affected by this chronic condition.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment. It employs a quadruple masking method, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on November 25, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was recorded on August 6, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The update on this study could positively influence the stock performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, as successful results may enhance their market positions in dermatology treatments. Investors may view this as a strategic move to capture a niche market, potentially affecting competitor dynamics within the industry.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

