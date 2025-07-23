Regeneron and Sanofi’s EoE Study with DUPIXENT®: Key Insights for Investors

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)), Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi have initiated a U.S. registry study titled ‘A U.S. Registry of Eosinophilic Esophagitis Patients Treated With DUPIXENT® As Standard of Care.’ The study aims to understand the treatment patterns and outcomes for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) who are prescribed DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as part of their standard care. This research is significant as it seeks to enhance the understanding of EoE and inform future clinical trials and treatment decisions.

The intervention being tested is the drug dupilumab, marketed as DUPIXENT®, which is already prescribed in routine clinical practice for EoE. The study does not involve any investigational agents, as dupilumab will be used according to standard medical practice.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective, aiming to collect data over a three-year period. It is designed to gather insights into the real-world use of DUPIXENT® in EoE patients, focusing on patient-reported outcomes such as symptoms, quality of life, and daily life impacts.

The study officially started on November 22, 2024, with the most recent update submitted on July 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and ongoing nature of the study, which is currently in the recruiting phase.

The update on this study could potentially influence the stock performance of Regeneron and Sanofi by reinforcing investor confidence in DUPIXENT®’s market potential for treating EoE. As the study progresses, it may also impact the competitive landscape, particularly if positive outcomes enhance the drug’s profile in the market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue