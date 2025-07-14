Regeneron and Sanofi’s Dupilumab Study: Key Insights for Investors

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)), Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: The French Prospective Observational Study of Patients Receiving Dupilumab for Atopic Dermatitis aims to collect long-term data on participants aged 6 years and older in France who are treated with dupilumab for atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema. The study seeks to understand future outcomes, real-world effectiveness, safety, and usage patterns of dupilumab in a real-world setting.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on the drug Dupilumab, which is used to treat atopic dermatitis. Dupilumab is intended to improve the management of eczema symptoms in patients.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. It involves collecting data from patients who have started dupilumab treatment according to French-specific prescribing information. The study does not involve any masking or allocation as it observes real-world treatment patterns.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 28, 2023, with an estimated completion date not provided. The last update was submitted on July 11, 2025, indicating ongoing data collection and analysis.

Market Implications: This study’s findings could significantly impact Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi’s stock performance by providing insights into the long-term effectiveness and safety of dupilumab. Positive results may enhance investor sentiment and strengthen the companies’ positions in the competitive dermatology market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue