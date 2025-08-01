Regeneron and Sanofi’s Dupilumab Study: A Real-World Asthma Treatment Analysis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)), Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The clinical study titled ‘PRospEctiVe charactErization of Asthma Patients Treated With DupilumAb in reaL World Setting’ aims to evaluate the characteristics and treatment patterns of asthma patients using Dupilumab (DUPIXENT). The study’s primary objective is to characterize patients’ medical history, socio-demographic data, and treatment history. It also seeks to assess the effectiveness and safety of Dupilumab in real-world settings, making it significant for understanding its practical application and impact on asthma management.

Dupilumab, marketed as DUPIXENT, is a monoclonal antibody used to treat asthma by reducing inflammation. It is administered subcutaneously and is intended to improve lung function and control asthma symptoms.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It is designed to track patients over 36 months, focusing on real-world data collection without any specific allocation or masking involved.

The study began on November 2, 2020, with an estimated completion date not yet specified. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely data collection and analysis.

The update on this study could positively influence the stock performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, as it highlights the ongoing research and potential efficacy of Dupilumab in treating asthma. This could enhance investor confidence and position the companies favorably against competitors in the respiratory treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

