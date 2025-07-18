Regeneron and Sanofi’s Dupilumab Study: A Potential Breakthrough in Eosinophilic Gastritis Treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)), Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi are conducting a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of dupilumab in treating eosinophilic gastritis (EoG), with or without eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD), in adults and adolescents. The study aims to assess dupilumab’s ability to alleviate symptoms and reduce inflammation over a treatment period of up to 52 weeks.

Dupilumab, an experimental drug, is being tested for its potential to treat EoG and EoD by targeting the inflammatory response associated with these conditions. The study will also monitor side effects, drug concentration in the blood, and antibody development against the drug.

This open-label, single-arm study involves a two-part intervention model, with participants receiving dupilumab over two treatment periods. The primary goal is to explore treatment effects, with no masking involved.

The study began on May 3, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion is expected by July 15, 2025, which is also the date of the last update. These timelines are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results.

This clinical update could influence investor sentiment and stock performance for Regeneron and Sanofi, as positive outcomes may enhance their market position in the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases. Competitors in the biopharmaceutical industry will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

