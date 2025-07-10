Regeneron and Sanofi’s Dupilumab Study: A Potential Breakthrough for Lichen Simplex Chronicus

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)), Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel-group Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Dupilumab for the Treatment of Pruritus of Lichen Simplex Chronicus (LSC) in Adults aims to evaluate the effectiveness of Dupilumab injections in reducing itching in adults with LSC. This study is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for a condition with limited therapeutic solutions.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Dupilumab, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection, against a placebo. Dupilumab is intended to alleviate itching associated with LSC, potentially offering relief to patients suffering from this chronic skin condition.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel-group design with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the efficacy and safety of Dupilumab.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 28, 2024, with an estimated primary completion and overall completion date not yet specified. The last update was submitted on July 8, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could influence the stock performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market valuation. In a competitive industry, advancements in treatment options can significantly impact market dynamics and investor sentiment.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

