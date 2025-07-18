Regeneron and Sanofi’s AROMA Study: Long-Term Insights on DUPIXENT® for CRSwNP

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)), Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi are conducting a study titled ‘Assessing Long-Term Outcomes of DUPIXENT® Treatment in Patients With Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyposis (AROMA).’ The study aims to evaluate the long-term effectiveness of DUPIXENT® in treating symptoms of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis (CRSwNP) and its impact on patients’ quality of life. It also seeks to understand patient demographics and comorbidities associated with this condition.

The intervention being tested is DUPIXENT®, a drug prescribed to manage CRSwNP symptoms. The study will assess its real-world utilization and collect data on patient and physician satisfaction with the treatment.

This is an observational study with a cohort model and a prospective time perspective. The primary goal is to gather data on the long-term outcomes of DUPIXENT® treatment in a real-world setting.

The study began on August 12, 2021, and the latest update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

The ongoing study could influence Regeneron and Sanofi’s stock performance by potentially validating DUPIXENT®’s effectiveness, thereby boosting investor confidence. The results may also impact the competitive landscape in the treatment of CRSwNP.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

