Regeneron and Intellia’s Promising Phase 3 Study on NTLA-2001 for ATTR-CM

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)), Intellia Therapeutics Inc ((NTLA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The recent clinical study titled ‘MAGNITUDE: A Phase 3 Study of NTLA-2001 in Participants With Transthyretin Amyloidosis With Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)’ aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NTLA-2001. This study is significant as it targets ATTR-CM, a condition with limited treatment options, potentially offering a new therapeutic pathway.

The intervention being tested is NTLA-2001, a biological treatment administered as a single intravenous infusion. The purpose of NTLA-2001 is to provide an effective treatment for patients suffering from ATTR-CM by targeting the underlying causes of the disease.

This study is designed as a multinational, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Participants are randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive either NTLA-2001 or a placebo, with both participants and researchers unaware of the group assignments to ensure unbiased results. The primary aim is to assess treatment efficacy.

The study began on December 13, 2023, with an estimated completion date yet to be determined. The most recent update was submitted on July 28, 2025, indicating that the study is actively recruiting and progressing.

The potential market implications of this study are significant for both Intellia Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. A successful outcome could enhance investor confidence and positively impact stock performance, especially given the competitive landscape of ATTR-CM treatments. This study positions both companies as leaders in innovative therapeutic solutions.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue