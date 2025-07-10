Regeneron Advances in Lung Cancer Immunotherapy with New Clinical Study

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with Servier Bio-Innovation LLC, is conducting a Phase 1b/2 study titled ‘A Phase 1b/2, Multicenter, Open-label Platform Study of Select Immunotherapy Combinations in Adult Participants With Previously Untreated Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) With High PD-L1 Expression.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the anti-PD1 antibody cemiplimab in combination with other antibodies in treating advanced NSCLC.

The study is testing combinations of cemiplimab with three different antibodies: S095018 (anti-TIM3), S095024 (anti-CD73), and S095029 (anti-NKG2A). These combinations are intended to enhance immune response against cancer cells in patients with high PD-L1 expression.

The study design is interventional with a randomized, parallel assignment model and no masking. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on determining the recommended dose and assessing the efficacy of the drug combinations.

The study began on August 7, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

This study could significantly impact Regeneron’s market position by potentially expanding its oncology portfolio. Positive outcomes may boost investor confidence and stock performance, especially in the competitive immunotherapy market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

