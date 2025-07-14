ReGen III Corp Closes $1.75 Million Private Placement and Engages Research Firm

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from ReGen III Corp ( (TSE:GIII) ) is now available.

ReGen III Corp announced the successful closure of a $1.75 million non-brokered private placement, issuing 8,750,000 units at $0.20 per unit. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with significant insider participation highlighting confidence in the company’s proprietary technology and market potential. Additionally, ReGen III has engaged Couloir Capital Ltd. for investor-focused equity research coverage and settled certain debts through the issuance of common shares.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GIII Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GIII is a Underperform.

ReGen III Corp’s overall score is low due to significant financial challenges, including zero revenue, negative profitability, and high leverage. While technical indicators suggest some positive market momentum, poor financial health and unattractive valuation significantly outweigh these factors.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GIII stock, click here.

More about ReGen III Corp

ReGen III Corp is a leading clean technology company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil into high-value Group III base oils. The company focuses on innovative solutions within the clean technology sector, aiming to transform waste into valuable resources.

Average Trading Volume: 82,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$24.23M

For an in-depth examination of GIII stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue