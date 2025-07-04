Regal Partners Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

VGI Partners Ltd. ( (AU:RPL) ) has shared an announcement.

Regal Partners Limited announced the cessation of 14,149 securities due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This cessation may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, reflecting on the company’s ability to meet certain conditions tied to these securities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RPL) stock is a Buy with a A$4.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VGI Partners Ltd. stock, see the AU:RPL Stock Forecast page.

More about VGI Partners Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,051,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$769.2M

See more insights into RPL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue