Regal Funds Management Acquires Substantial Stake in FireFly Metals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from FireFly Metals ( (AU:FFM) ) is now available.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in FireFly Metals Ltd, holding a 5.16% stake with 33,164,821 ordinary shares. This development signifies a notable investment in FireFly Metals, potentially impacting the company’s market position and signaling confidence in its future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FFM) stock is a Buy with a A$1.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FireFly Metals stock, see the AU:FFM Stock Forecast page.

More about FireFly Metals

YTD Price Performance: 16.76%

Average Trading Volume: 2,148,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$694.5M

Learn more about FFM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue