Regal Funds Management Acquires Stake in Cyclopharm

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Cyclopharm Ltd, controlling 7.83% of the company’s voting power through 7,376,061 ordinary shares as of April 23, 2024. The investment firm, which operates as both an investment manager and trustee, has a significant influence over the disposal of these securities, indicating a noteworthy shift in Cyclopharm’s shareholder structure.

