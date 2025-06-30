Regal Asian Investments Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd ( (AU:RG8) ) has provided an announcement.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. The company has repurchased a total of 4,697,405 securities before the previous day and an additional 24,800 securities on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 146,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

