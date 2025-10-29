Regal Asian Investments Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd ( (AU:RG8) ).

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 30, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 5,774,264 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 23,143 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 172,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

