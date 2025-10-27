Regal Asian Investments Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd ( (AU:RG8) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 28, 2025, the company has bought back a total of 5,738,714 ordinary fully paid securities, including 19,989 on the previous day. This buy-back initiative may impact the company’s share value and market perception, potentially benefiting shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 172,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

