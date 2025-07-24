Regal Asian Investments Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd ( (AU:RG8) ) has provided an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited, operating under the ASX code RG8, is engaged in the financial services industry, focusing on investment and asset management. The company has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, where a total of 4,880,362 securities had been bought back prior to the previous day, with an additional 5,055 securities acquired on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is likely aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 145,497

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

