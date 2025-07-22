Regal Asian Investments Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd ( (AU:RG8) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of July 22, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 4,856,953 ordinary fully paid securities, with 4,169 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 143,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

