Regal Asian Investments Reports Strong June Performance Amid South Korean Market Surge

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd ( (AU:RG8) ) just unveiled an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited reported a strong net portfolio return of 11.4% for June 2025, driven by high-conviction positions in South Korea, which benefited from market optimism surrounding corporate governance reforms. The company’s portfolio, with a size of $357 million, is hedged to the Australian dollar and includes significant investments in technology and financial sectors. Despite the positive performance, the share price remains at a 15.9% discount to net tangible assets, and the company continues to monitor market conditions closely, particularly in South Korea and China.

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) is a listed investment company that offers investors access to an actively-managed portfolio with a focus on long and short positions in securities within the Asian region. The company employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment approach and aims to pay fully franked dividends biannually. Regal Funds Management, a specialist alternative investment manager, oversees the portfolio management.

Average Trading Volume: 143,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

