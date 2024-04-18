Regal Asian Investments Continues Share Buy-Back

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 6,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the total 8,625,973 shares bought back to date. This move, part of their ongoing on-market buy-back strategy, was detailed in their latest daily notification to the ASX under the issuer code RG8.

