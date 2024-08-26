Regal Asian Investments Continues Share Buy-Back

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 173,742 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 24,817,239 shares bought back to date. The announcement, dated 27th August 2024, is part of a routine update on the company’s market buy-back activities.

