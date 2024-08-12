Regal Asian Investments Continues Share Buy-Back

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update on its shares buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 342,784 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This move is part of a larger on-market buy-back strategy, where the company has acquired a total of 24,081,074 shares to date. The latest buy-back notification, part of routine updates to investors, underlines the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

