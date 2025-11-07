Refined Energy Corp Secures C$2M in Private Placement to Advance Dufferin Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Refined Energy ( (TSE:RUU) ) is now available.

Refined Energy Corp has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement financing, raising C$2 million through the issuance of 10 million units at C$0.20 per unit. The proceeds from this financing will be used for exploration and evaluation expenditures at the company’s Dufferin Project and for general working capital. This strategic financial move is expected to bolster Refined Energy’s operations and maintain its interest in the Dufferin Project, potentially enhancing its position in the mining industry.

Refined Energy Corp is a junior mining company focused on identifying, evaluating, and acquiring mineral properties in North America. Its flagship project is the Dufferin Project in the Athabasca Basin, with a drill program planned for 2026. The company also has options to earn up to a 100% interest in the Basin and Milner uranium properties in Saskatchewan and continues to explore other potential acquisitions in North America.

