Refined Energy Corp. Advances Exploration with Dufferin Project Drill Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Refined Energy ( (TSE:RUU) ) has issued an announcement.

Refined Energy Corp. has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its Dufferin Project in the Athabasca Basin, recommending a drill program to test two separate conductors. This program aims to explore high-priority targets associated with the Virgin River Shear Zone, known for hosting uranium mineralization. The initiative underscores Refined Energy’s strategic focus on discovering high-grade uranium deposits, enhancing its position in the mining industry and potentially benefiting stakeholders through successful exploration outcomes.

More about Refined Energy

Refined Energy Corp. is a junior mining company focused on identifying, evaluating, and acquiring interests in mineral properties across North America. The company’s flagship project is the Dufferin Project in the Athabasca Basin, and it holds options to earn interests in other uranium properties in Saskatchewan. Refined Energy is continuously exploring additional mineral properties for potential acquisition.

YTD Price Performance: 31.43%

Average Trading Volume: 37,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$8.72M

For detailed information about RUU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue