Reeflex Solutions Inc. Reports Q3 Revenue Growth and Strategic Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Reeflex Solutions Inc. ( (TSE:RFX) ) is now available.

Reeflex Solutions Inc. reported a 40.2% increase in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reaching $3.3 million, despite a net loss of $3.2 million due to a one-time non-cash listing expense. The company is optimistic about future growth, supported by a strong balance sheet and a focus on product enhancements and strategic partnerships, following its recent reverse take-over and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

More about Reeflex Solutions Inc.

Reeflex Solutions Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing coiled tubing injectors and related parts and services. The company leverages its installed base to generate recurring revenue and is actively pursuing new market opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 20,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.29M

See more data about RFX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue