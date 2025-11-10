Redington Limited Announces Financial Results for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Redington Limited ( (IN:REDINGTON) ) has shared an update.

Redington Limited, a company listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited, has published its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. The results were announced in compliance with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and were published in the Business Standard and Makkal Kural newspapers. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its stakeholders by providing insights into its financial health and operational performance.

Average Trading Volume: 713,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 228.2B INR

