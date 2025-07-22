Redelfi S.p.A. Refocuses on Battery Energy Storage Systems

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Redelfi S.p.A. ( (IT:RDF) ) is now available.

Redelfi S.p.A. has sold its stake in CerLab S.r.l., exiting the Renewable Energy Communities market to concentrate on developing stand-alone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). This strategic move allows Redelfi to reallocate resources towards its core business, strengthening its position in the energy infrastructure market amid the growing demand for BESS solutions.

More about Redelfi S.p.A.

Redelfi S.p.A. is a leading company in the industrial group focused on the energy transition sector, primarily through the development of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The company is known for its innovative approach and commitment to ESG principles. In the 2024 fiscal year, Redelfi achieved a production value of 19.8 million Euros, an EBITDA of 9.4 million Euros, and a net result of 3 million Euros.

Average Trading Volume: 44,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €72.38M

