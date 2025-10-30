RedCloud Holdings Changes Accounting Firm to PKF Littlejohn

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from RedCloud Holdings plc ( (RCT) ).

RedCloud Holdings plc, a company based in London, has announced a change in its independent registered public accounting firm. On October 30, 2025, the company dismissed Turner Stone & Company, L.L.P. and appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as its new accounting firm, effective October 27, 2025. This decision was approved by the company’s audit committee and board of directors. Turner Stone’s reports for the fiscal years 2023 and 2024 did not have any adverse opinions or disagreements with the company. The transition to PKF is expected to proceed smoothly without any significant implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (RCT) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RedCloud Holdings plc stock, see the RCT Stock Forecast page.

More about RedCloud Holdings plc

Average Trading Volume: 1,884,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $79.61M

See more data about RCT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue