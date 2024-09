Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 77,300,000 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code RC1, dated September 25, 2024. The application follows the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules and is part of a transaction previously communicated to the market.

