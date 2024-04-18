Redcastle Resources Ramps Up Gold Exploration

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited is set to commence its diamond drilling program at the Queen Alexandra site in Q2, despite recent adverse weather conditions, with a site visit planned in May to further assess high priority gold targets. Encouraging metallurgical test results show over 90% recovery for certain mineralisations, and with gold prices soaring, the company is considering a prefeasibility study. The Redcastle Project, strategically located near significant mining operations, is further solidifying its position with new Mining Lease Applications.

