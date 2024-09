Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited has announced that Lincoln Ho has stepped down as a director of the company as of September 10, 2024. Prior to his departure, Mr. Ho held 1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 100,000 listed options in the company. No further interests or contracts were disclosed in the final director’s interest notice provided to the ASX.

