Red White & Bloom Brands Reports Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Amid Cease Trade Order

The latest announcement is out from Red White & Bloom Brands ( (TSE:RWB) ).

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. announced the filing of its consolidated audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2024, which were delayed, resulting in a cease trade order. The company reported a significant improvement in EBITDA for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024 compared to 2023, despite a decrease in gross profit for the fourth quarter. The completion of these filings is crucial for the company to lift the cease trade order and continue its operations without regulatory hindrances.

Red White & Bloom is a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands operating in the United States, Canada, and select international jurisdictions. The company focuses its investments on major U.S. markets, including California, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio, in addition to Canadian and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 143,125

Current Market Cap: C$16.46M

